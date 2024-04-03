Couple jumps before train in Sonepat

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, April 2

A couple reportedly ended their life by jumping before a running train near Bawa Colony on Delhi-Ambala railway track on Monday.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) reached the spot and handed over the bodies of the deceased to their kin after a post-mortem examination at the General Hospital on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Kuldeep (21) and Kajal (18) of a village in Gannaur area of the district.

As per the police, the loco pilot of train number 12057 Jan Shatabdi Express gave the information of the suicide by the couple to the station master.

Following the information, the GRP reached the spot to probe the incident. The GRP recovered a mobile phone from the spot through which they identified the deceased. Following information from the GRP, the family members reached and identified the couple.

