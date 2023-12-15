Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi's brother 'set on fire' in Faridabad

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 14

A group of men allegedly poured flammable liquid on cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi’s brother and set him on fire on Wednesday night in Faridabad, the police said. An FIR has been registered at the Saran police station. Bajrangi, national president, Cow Raksha Bajrang Force, was arrested in connection with the Nuh violence.

According to the police, Mahesh Panchal, younger brother of Bittu Bajrangi, was attacked on Wednesday night by five to six men. They allegedly poured some flammable liquid on Mahesh and set him on fire at Chacha Chowk in Baba Mandi, Faridabad. A senior police officer said Mahesh had sustained 54 per cent burns and is being treated at a private hospital.

After getting information on the incident, a police team reached the hospital. Panchal told the police that he recognised one of the attackers as Arman, who had a juice shop in Baba Mandi earlier.

“I was standing in front of Bhudev Shop in mandi on Wednesday night when a car came from the direction of Dayal Hospital. Six to seven people got out of the car and started beating me up. One of them took out cans of some liquid substance and threw it on me and set me on fire with a matchbox. I immediately jumped into a drain by holding my nose. I came out of the drain and went to my home from where my brother Rajkumar, alias Bittu Bajrangi, took me to BK Hospital for treatment”, Mahesh said .

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Arman and other accused under Sections 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 307 (murder attempt), 326A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by acid etc) of the IPC.

“The incident site has been inspected and CCTV cameras are being checked. Crime branch and police station teams are conducting raids to nab the accused. The accused involved in the incident will be arrested soon,” said Sube Singh, spokesperson of Faridabad police.

