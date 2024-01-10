Protesters demand justice for cow vigilante Bajrangi’s brother, block road

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, January 9

Tension gripped parts of Faridabad and Nuh on Tuesday as people seeking justice for cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi’s brother Mahesh Panchal, who died on Monday weeks after suffering severe burn injuries during an attack, blocked Ballabgarh-Sohna road leading to the Mewat region.

Panchal’s body was brought to his house in Nangla colony located near Ballabgarh-Sohna road on Tuesday from AIIMS Delhi amid protests by locals. His family initially refused to cremate the body till the accused were arrested and financial help announced.

They were persuaded by the SDM and DSP Ballabgarh for cremation after an assurance of taking up the demand of financial help with higher authorities.

Police officials also met Bajrangi to ensure that there was no law and order situation.

The right-wing outfits, however, demanded immediate action against the accused or threatened to intensify protests. The BJP units in districts also submitted a memorandum regarding same.

The right-wing outfits and Bajrangi have alleged that Panchal was set afire by a section of Mewati cattle smugglers on December 13. The police investigation has not found any evidence to support the allegations.

“He was targeted after confirming he was my brother. The police and administration did not take matter seriously because this death does not fall in their definition of lynching. We are in shock and need justice. Government should give financial aid to the family,” Bajrangi told The Tribune. Bajrangi has demanded police protection for him claiming he too got threat calls earlier this week.

After the death triggered tension in Mewat region, including Nuh district and parts of Palwal, authorities stepped up security in the area. “We have stepped up our vigil, but the situation is normal. We are keeping a tab to ensure peace in the area,” a Nuh police spokesperson said.

