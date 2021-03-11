Demand for speed breakers on Karnal road

The work on the stretch from Hansi Road to Sir Chhotu Ram Namaste Chowk was started before the onset of monsoon, but interlocking tiles are still being laid on both sides. However, a portion of the road in front of the petrol pump has sunk just after one or two spells of rain. Also, the east and west sides of the road at the Kanhaiya city intersection hasn’t been constructed properly, causing a lot of trouble to commuters. Speed breakers should be constructed at the intersection for the smooth movement of traffic and to avoid any untoward accident. Shakti Singh, Karnal

B’garh road in bad shape

A stretch of the Bahadurgarh road near Agrasen Chowk has been in a dilapidated condition for a long time. It has developed deep potholes, inconveniencing commuters. The potholes have even led to a lot of road mishaps. The district authorities should resolve the issue by repairing the stretch at the earliest. Sumit Kumar, Jhajjar

‘Car-o-bar’ culture on the rise in ambala

The culture of drinking inside cars, ‘car-o-bar’, is flourishing and there is hardly any strict action being taken to deter the practice. People park their cars near roadside food vendors in the evening and start consuming liquor in public places. Even some hotel and dhaba operators provide services to such people. The administration should take a stern action and carry out a drive to nab such violators. Ravi, Ambala

Prolonged power cuts irk residents

The city has been facing prolonged power cuts. It has become a daily routine that the power supply is snapped four to five times for hours, that too, without any reason. It seems, the authorities are not bothered about consumers or ready to listen. The accountability must be fixed.

ND Bansal, Panchkula

