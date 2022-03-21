Depleting groundwater: Kurukshetra preparing water resources plan

11 gram panchayats under pink zone | 1 in light green

Depleting groundwater: Kurukshetra preparing water resources plan

Of 433 gram panchayats in Kurukshetra, 422 are in the overexploited zone, where the groundwater has fallen to 30 m below level. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, March 20

Kurukshetra is one of the top groundwater extractors among all districts in the state and to improve the groundwater table, the administration is preparing a district water resources plan.

As per the data, of the 433 gram panchayats in the district, 422 have fallen under the overexploited zone, indicating that the groundwater level in these gram panchayats has fallen to 30 meters below the ground level.

Groundwater level has depleted by up to 13 meters since 2010 in these villages.

While 11 gram panchayats fall under the pink zone (where water level lies between 20 to 30 meters below the ground level), only one falls under the light green zone (water level lies between 10 to 20 meters below the ground level) in Kurukshetra.

As per the district Irrigation Department, the dependence on groundwater has increased drastically over the years, leading to over-exploitation of the aquifers.

There is a shortfall (water gap between availability and extraction) of about 500 million cubic meters of water per year in Kurukshetra.

The state government has established the Haryana Water Resources Authority for the conservation, regulation and management of water resources in the state, under which the authorities have made district water resource planning committees across the state to prepare plans comprising block-wise and area-wise plans.

An action plan with a three-year perspective will be prepared and there will be a focus on the optimal use of groundwater and surface water resources, adoption of micro-irrigation techniques and crop diversification to reduce the demand for freshwater, efficient canal water supply system for less groundwater extraction, maximum reuse of treated wastewater to reduce dependency on freshwater, groundwater recharge system and rainwater harvesting structures rejuvenation of ponds and lakes.

Meanwhile, Executive Engineer of the Irrigation Department Gurvinder Singh, said: “Different departments have been involved. Interventions, including using the defunct borewells of Public Health Department as recharge structures, recharging of the borewell near the Brahma Sarovar so that the excess water could be utilized, and rejuvenation of the Saraswati channel and Bibipur lake, will be proposed in the plan for the first year.

There will be a target to reduce the shortfall by 10 per cent in the first year and then, the target will be increased to 20 and 30 per cent in the next two years.

The plan is likely to be prepared in two months and will be submitted to the state authorities.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on Twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

2
Punjab

In first order to Punjab police, Bhagwant Mann directs reconstitution of SIT probing Bikram Majithia drug case

3
Punjab

Don't get used to luxuries of staying in Chandigarh; if you don't perform you will be changed: Kejriwal warns Punjab ministers

4
World

Group of Russian elite plans to assassinate Putin by poison, claims Ukraine intelligence

5
Punjab

Manish Tewari urges CM Mann to consult Advocate General on BBMB issue

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann coming of age much to chagrin of AAP bosses in Delhi: Sunil Jhakar

7
Punjab Election

AAP may pick Prof Sandeep Pathak, Raghav Chadha, Harbhajan Singh Bhajji

8
Punjab Election

Punjab: 'One MLA, one pension' in the works

9
Trending

Salman Khan declines Rs 20 Crore offer for cameo in Chiranjeevi's Godfather; here’s why

10
World

Russia-Ukraine War: Zelenskyy presses Israel for missile defence help, fighting rages in Mariupol

Don't Miss

View All
‘What a day to be alive’: ‘Anushka apna kutta sambhal’ trends on twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika
Entertainment

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on Twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas
Features

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region
Punjab

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

Partition: Women and Cinema
Features

Partition: Women and Cinema

Need for national strategy
Comment the inward eye

Need for national strategy

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house
Chandigarh

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma’s fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here’s how the comedian reacted
Entertainment

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma's fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here's how the comedian reacted

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in Kabaddi player's murder
Punjab

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal's murder

Top Stories

Arvind Kejriwal asks MLAs to perform

Arvind Kejriwal asks Punjab MLAs to perform

Says people are watching you | SIT probing Bikram Majithia c...

‘One MLA, one pension’ in the works

Punjab: 'One MLA, one pension' in the works

Govt may do away with pension for every term

AAP may pick Prof Pathak, Raghav Chadha, Harbhajan Singh Bhajji

AAP may pick Prof Sandeep Pathak, Raghav Chadha, Harbhajan Singh Bhajji

Justice Jora Singh, Jagmohan Singh Kang are also reportedly ...

IG Sandhu to supervise SIT probing Majithia case

IG Gursharan Singh Sandhu to supervise SIT probing Bikram Majithia case

Four-member team will be headed by AIG Dr Rahul S | Other te...

Soon, lodging facility for tourists at Madhogarh, Mahendragarh forts

Soon, lodging facility for tourists at Madhogarh, Mahendragarh forts

Work on hotel at Madhogarh Fort in final stage | Rooms in Ma...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Congress to go ahead with special House meeting

Amritsar: Congress to go ahead with special House meeting

Muchchal villagers in Amritsar district take it upon themselves to curb drug menace

Infamous for addicts, spotlight back on Maqboolpura locality in Amritsar

Minor girl kidnapped, thrown in fields by uncle to teach her father a lesson

Missing chirps of house sparrows a cause for concern

Singla in Cabinet , Mansa upbeat; Bathinda residents disappointed

Dr Vijay Singla in Cabinet, Mansa upbeat; Bathinda residents disappointed

Bathinda: 12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Mercury soars, relief unlikely soon: Met

Mercury soars in Chandigarh, relief unlikely soon: Met dept

No written orders, but VIP lane introduced at Chandigarh railway station

Slow uptake of Corbevax, Chandigarh to limit number of jab centres

Record turnout at Chandigarh Golf Club election

Chandigarh: Health Secretary seeks info on transfer policy

Apex court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

Supreme Court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

52 Jamia RCA students clear civil services mains exam

Government job for brother of IB officer Ankit Sharma killed in Delhi riots

CISF nabs 3 passengers at Delhi airport with fake visas for Paris

Kin of riot victim Ankit Sharma gets Delhi government job

Jalandhar: Students shine in CBSE Class-XII Term-I exams

Jalandhar: Students shine in CBSE Class-XII Term-I exams

Teachers welcome AAP's declaration of 25,000 jobs

Jalandhar Central: 'Construction of roads, providing clean water, overall development my priority'

Three brothers booked for abetting suicide

300-kg dry waste collected in special drive in Jalandhar

Gang of robbers busted, 4 held

Gang of robbers busted, 4 held

Rural police to hold cycle rally to Hussainiwala on March 22, 23

NGO members click selfies with garbage dump, send them to MC chief, MLAs, CM

9 farmer unions make appeal for unity in SKM

Three fresh Covid cases in district

Patiala: With summer approaching, doctors, staff feel the heat

Patiala: With summer approaching, doctors, staff feel the heat

Play Talak highlights working woman's sacrifices

Councillor levels graft charges against Patiala MC, Local Govt officials

Two held for raping minor in Samana