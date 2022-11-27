Despite poor yield last season, farmers show interest in oilseeds

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, November 26

Despite poor yield in the last season, mustard and toriya oilseed crops continue to attract farmers in the district.

The area under mustard increased from 2,390 hectares in the 2020-21 rabi season to 5,160-hectare in 2021-22. Though the crop fetched good prices (Rs 6,200-Rs 6,500 for black mustard and Rs 7,200-Rs 7,500 a quintal for yellow mustard), farmers failed to book profits due to poor yield.

Fetch good prices Like previous year, I have sown mustard on eight acres this time too. Not only does the crop fetch a good price in the market, it also allows farmers to have another crop after harvesting. —Sukhvinder Singh, Farmer

As per a report up to November 18, over 4,360 hectares have been covered under mustard and over 2,500 hectares under toriya. The Agriculture Department said the final report for the season was yet to be compiled.

Farmers said the previous season’s yield was poor and they couldn’t get good returns. This season, due to untimely rains, the sowing of mustard and toriya crops got delayed and a large number of farmers failed to increase their area under oilseeds.

Pardeep Chauhan, a farmer, said, “Last year, I had sown mustard on 11 acres, but unwanted rains affected the drop. The yield dropped by around 40%, but it fetched good prices in the market. This year, I have sown mustard on 7 acres only due to a delay in the sowing. I hope it continues to fetch good rates.”

Ajay Gupta, a trader, said, “The oilseed crops have fetched more than the MSP in previous seasons and even this year, a good area is under these. Some potato farmers have also shifted to oilseed crops this year. We expect the crops to touch good levels in the next season too.”

Deputy Director, Agriculture, Girish Nagpal said, “Mustard requires lower input cost than wheat, making it more remunerative and allows farmers to take other crops after harvesting mustard.”