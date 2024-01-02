Develop Mewat as Braj, says Rajasthan MLA Bedam

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, January 1

Raking up a new controversy, a Rajasthan MLA has approached CM Bhajan Lal Sharma seeking rechristening of Mewat region as ‘Braj’ (The land of Krishna) and the constitution of a special Braj Development Board for districts falling in the region.

Need to revive lost identity Mewat is no official or documented name but just a piece of speech popularised by the locals. The area has a different history and to date, it is symbolised by annual 84 kos yatra. We just need to revive the lost identity. — Jawahar Singh Bedam, MLA, Nagar constituency Has celebrated diversity Mewat has always celebrated its diverse communal fabric. No efforts can ever erase Meos from Rajasthan or Haryana. They should work towards development of the region, and not divide people or meddle with history. — Aftab Ahmed, Congress MLA from Nuh

The MLA, Jawahar Singh Bedam, is from the Nagar Constituency falling in the Mewat region. The region — known after the Meo Muslims, who are its residents and in majority — comprises districts like Deeg, Alwar and Bharatpur in Rajasthan and Nuh and parts of Palwal in Haryana. Though falling in two different states, the areas inhabited by them, share a seamless connection and identify themselves as one region. However, Bedam insists that traditionally this region has been associated with Krishna and should get its due recognition.

In his letter to the CM, he has highlighted how the region, despite being of extreme historical importance, has always been neglected in terms of development.

Bedam’s demand has found a huge support from the right wing outfits in Nuh and Palwal who have announced that they too will start special efforts to ‘reclaim’ the region’s identity.

Sources said a WhatsApp campaign had started in closed groups asking the members to sensitise people about the Braj history of the region. Congress MLA from Nuh Aftab Ahmed said this was just another effort to stir communal feelings for political gains.

“Nobody can change history and Mewat has always celebrated diversity. No efforts can ever erase or detach Meos from Rajasthan or Haryana. They should work towards development of the region, and not divide people or meddle with history,” said Aftab Ahmed.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram #Mewat #Rajasthan