Rohtak: Don’t deprive children of education for want of Aadhaar, PPP, says Edu Dept

Rohtak, April 19

The migrant labourers and construction workers are facing problems in getting their children admitted to government schools due to non-availability of identity proofs such as Aadhaar card and Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP).

‘Admit students without hindrance’ It has come to the department’s notice that some children, especially those of migrant labourers, brick-kiln and construction workers, are being denied registration, which is not right. The children who do not have Aadhaar number or PPP have to be registered without any hindrance.

In a letter to all District Education Officers (DEOs), District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOs), Block Education Officers (BEOs) and Block Elementary Education Officers (BEEOs) of the state, the Directorate of School Education (DSE), Haryana, has asked them to ensure that no child is deprived of the Right to Education (RTE) due to the lack of the aforesaid documents.

“It has come to the department’s notice that some children, especially those of migrant labourers, brick-kiln and construction workers, are being denied registration, which is not right. The children who do not have Aadhaar number or PPP have to be registered without any hindrance,” maintains the letter.

The directorate has ordered the officials concerned to grant admissions to all children desirous of getting admitted to schools, in compliance with the provisions of the Right to Education Act, 2009. “The names of all children must be entered in the admission register and they should also be provided free-of-cost textbooks and workbooks as mandated in the RTE Act,” the letter reads.

The DSE has maintained that if a child does not possess a birth certificate, then the record of the Anganwadi centre, hospital, nurse or midwife will be valid as per rule 9 (1) of the Haryana Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2011.

“Even if none of these documents are available, an affidavit regarding the child’s age provided by the parents or guardians will be valid,” reads the letter.

The DEOs, DEEOs, BEOs and BEEOs have been directed to forward the said instructions to all schools in their jurisdiction and ask them to ensure that no child is deprived of the RTE and/or denied registration due to lack of PPP or Aadhaar number.

Children rights’ activist Naresh Kumar, who had recently written to the state authorities about the problems faced by migrant labourers in getting their children admitted to government schools due to lack of identity proofs, has lauded the move. “It is a welcome step by the state government and will enable the underprivileged migrant workers to educate their children,” he stated.

