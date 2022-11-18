Drug peddler's property worth Rs 32L attached

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, November 17

The local police have attached properties worth Rs 32.72 lakh of drug peddler Singara Singh of Cheeka.

This is the second such case. Earlier, it had attached properties worth over Rs 83 lakh belonging to peddler Gurmej Singh of Dabankhera.

Singara was earlier sentenced to 10-year jail under the NDPS Act. A fine of Rs 10 lakh was also imposed on him.

Six cases, four at the Cheeka police station in Kaithal, one each at the Madhuban police station in Karnal and Patiala in Punjab, were registered against him, said Maqsood Ahmed, SP. “After getting permission from the competent authority under the NDPS Act, we have attached the properties, including his house and car,” the SP added.

Now, the peddler would not be able to sell or transfer those properties to anyone, he added.