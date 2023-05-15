 Druglords using jobless youth as narcotic couriers : The Tribune India

Druglords using jobless youth as narcotic couriers

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, May 14

Haryana has emerged as a major market for drug suppliers in recent years. Ganja is majorly supplied to the state from Odisha, heroin from Delhi and Punjab and opium and poppy husk from Rajasthan.

As per official sources, as many as 133 cases of drug smuggling have been registered and 164 persons arrested in the four districts under the Rohtak Police Range, including Rohtak, Jhajjar, Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri since January 1, 2023.

“Raids are being conducted to smash the drug-trade network in the entire range. Some properties of the local drug dealers have been demolished and more are being identified. A campaign is also being run to create awareness about the hazards of narcotic drugs,” maintained Rohtak range Inspector-General of Police Rakesh Kumar Arya.

Officials of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) reveal that unemployed youths are being used as couriers to smuggle narcotic drugs by the big dealers. The lure of making a quick buck leads the youths to the quicksand of crime.

As per sources, the youths are given bags containing packets of contrabands to be supplied to local peddlers. Eager to make money, these youths accept the job to transport the bags to the desired location.

“They use public transport, like trains and buses, to avoid getting caught. Two youths from Bihar were recently arrested on the outskirts of Rohtak city. Both were carrying bags, each of which contained more than 8 kg of ganja,” said Parvinder Singh, in-charge of Anti-Narcotics Cell of Rohtak police.

He pointed out that while the huge consignments are sent by trucks, small packets weighing from 5 to 10 kg are sent through youths who travel by trains and buses, supply these to local peddlers and return home.

Certain pockets of Rohtak as well as neighbouring districts are notorious for drug trade. Sale of narcotics in these pockets is an open secret and goes on unabated despite police raids, arrests of peddlers and demolition of their property.

Drugs worth Rs 7L seized, 4 arrested

  • The Rohtak police arrested four persons and seized 4.814 kg charas and 902 gm opium worth nearly Rs 7 lakh from their possession recently
  • Three of the arrested youths belong to Rohtak while one is from Jind. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered

