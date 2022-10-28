Elevated rail track formally inaugurated

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, October 27

The country’s first elevated railway track in Rohtak, which was formally inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah from Faridabad today, had become operational in March, 2021.

While inaugurating the track along with the launch of certain other projects, Shah said these were Diwali gifts from the Prime Minister for the people of Haryana. This inaugural ceremony was attended by local BJP leaders and government functionaries.

#amit shah #Diwali #faridabad #rohtak