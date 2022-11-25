Facing criminal charges, Bhiwani tehsildar placed under suspension

Tribune News Service

Bhiwani, November 24

The state government has placed the tehsildar of Bhiwani, Ravinder Singh, under suspension.

Orders issued by the Additional Chief Secretary and Financial Commissioner (Revenue) yesterday stated that he would maintain headquarters at the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Yamunanagar, during his suspension period.

Though the suspension orders have not assigned any reason for the action taken against him, the tehsildar is one of the accused in a case of forging documents of the ownership of the land of the Baptist Church Trust Association (BCTA) at the Hansi gate in Bhiwani town.

Bhiwani Tehsildar and eight others, including registry clerk in the Tehsildar office, Vikas, Satish Jorge, Jaljeet Malik, Rajesh, Sajjan Verma, Liyakat Ali Khan, Rohit Phogat, Ombir Nambardar and other unknown persons were booked under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120B of the IPC on October 7, 2022, on the complaint of a Bhiwani resident Sumit Nath, who is an authorised representative of the BMSC.

The district administration had placed the registry clerk under suspension and recommended the suspension of the tehsildar.