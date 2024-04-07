Fake NCERT books: CM flying squad raids 7 book shops

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 6

A team of the Chief Minister (CM) flying squad on Saturday raided seven book shops in Sadar Bazaar here. The squad had received information that fake National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) books were being sold.

At the time of the raid, NCERT experts were present with the CM flying squad. It confiscated multiple books during the raid. Many shopkeepers closed their shops after getting information about the raid.

Indejeet Yadav, DSP, CM flying squad, said the suspected books are being examined. “The number of books copied from NCERT books, if any, will be known after an investigation by experts. Multiple raids have been conducted in many districts to confiscate fake books. A large number of fake NCERT books are being found during raids,” he said.

#Gurugram #NCERT