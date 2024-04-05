Farmers giving tough time to BJP leaders in Hisar

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, April 4

Already upset with the government on the issues of farmers, the people in rural areas are giving jitters to the BJP candidates who are on campaign trail to seek votes for the Lok Sabha elections in Hisar, Fatehabad and Jind districts.

Will Show resentment to CM today The farmer organisations have decided to stage a protest to show their resentment during the arrival of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Ratia town of Fatehabad district on Friday.

After Sirsa BJP candidate Ashok Tanwar faced protest by farmers in Karnauli and some other villages in Fatehabad district two days ago, the farmer organisations have announced to stage protests to show their resentment during the arrival of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Ratia town of Fatehabad district tomorrow.

Pagri Sambhal Jatta leader Mandeep Nathwan said they would ask 18 questions to the CM regarding the pending demands of the farmers and why the BJP-led Central government failed to keep its promises made to farmers.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Fatehabad #Hisar #Lok Sabha