Farmers hold shirtless protests in 3 districts of Haryana

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 28

On the call of the BKU-Charuni, scores of farmers held a shirtless protest outside the mini secretariats in Karnal, Kaithal and Kurukshetra districts against the decision of taking the right of cultivable land from them.

They burnt the copies of the government letter. Besides, they demanded a compensation for the loss incurred by the farming community due to the unprecedented rainfall.

In Karnal, the farmers assembled at Jat Dharamshala and took out a shirtless march towards the mini secretariat. They handed over a memorandum to the district authorities for the Chief Minister.

“The government wants to snatch the thousands of acres of cultivable land from farmers by changing mutation in the name of panchayats and urban local bodies. However, we will not allow it to do so,” said Ajay Rana, district president, BKU-Charuni.

Rampal, a farmer, said the government should give the ownership rights to the farmers who had been cultivating the land for the past several years.

In Kaithal too, farmers took out a protest march. The police tried to stop them from reaching the mini secretariat, but they removed the barricades installed on the way.

Similarly, the farmers held a shirtless protest march from the new bus stand to the mini secretariat in Kurukshetra. Apart from raising the land issue, the protesters demanded a special girdawari to determine the crop loss and a relief thereafter.