Father-son duo booked for throwing hot oil on family

Kurukshetra, April 9

The Kurukshetra police have booked a father-son duo for allegedly throwing hot oil on a family in Pehowa on Monday.

A case has been registered at the Pehowa city police station under Sections 323, 326-A, 326-B and 34 of the IPC.

In her complaint, tea seller Santosh Devi said she operated from a cart near the local Saraswati temple. “On Monday, when I, my family members and relatives were working, my nephew parked his two-wheeler near the cart of Baljit Saini. Baljit and his son started abusing Sahil over this and attacked him. We managed to bring Sahil back but Baljit followed us with a jugful of hot oil and threw it on us. My nephews Sahil and Deepak, daughter Sonia, son-in-law Ravi and grandson Surya suffered burn injuries,” she said.

The victims were rushed to hospital for treatment.

SHO, Pehowa city police station, Jeet Singh said, “A case has been registered on the basis of the complaint received. The victims suffered burn injuries and the doctors told them to get the opinion of a plastic surgeon. Their medical report is expected to be received this evening. The suspects will be arrested soon.”

