Floodwaters from Punjab enter 5 Fatehabad villages

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Fatehabad/Sirsa, July 13

A big threat looms over the entire Fatehabad district as floodwaters have entered the district from the Punjab side due to a breach in the Ghaggar.

According to reports, about 2,000 acres of five villages, including Puran Majra, Kasimpur, Udepur, Nadel and Talwara, are submerged in about 3-foot water, flowing in from the Punjab side. Villagers fearing apprehended the level of floodwater was likely to increase as the situation was worsening at the Guhla Cheeka in Kaithal district and the Khanori head on the Ghaggar.

Drones deployed, ration arranged Officials said they had been keeping a watch on the dhanis and far-off places by deploying drones to reach out to people

The administration has also made arrangements of dry ration for people and feed for the livestock

Villagers, with the help of administration, have been strengthening the embankments of the drains and canals to prevent any breach

Officials said water was likely to reach Fatehabad town and many villages of the district. The district administration has declared a high alert and is monitoring the situation. The NDRF has also been deployed in the district, fearing the worsening of the situation.

Deputy Commissioner Mandeep Kaur and SP Astha Modi held a meeting with various social organisations in Jakhal town of the district. The officials urged the social organisations to cooperate with the district administration in relief work.

Jagjeet Singh, former sarpanch of Nadel village in Fatehabad, said while crops had been completely washed away in the floodwater, they feared that the water could enter residential areas if there was another breach in the Ghaggar in Punjab’s Munak town.

In Sirsa, about 30 villages, located along te Ghaggar, fear that any breach in the river could cause devastation in the nearby villages. Sirsa DC Parth Gupta has ordered to close schools on July 14 and July 15 in Mattarh, Lahengawalla, Mallewala, Ranga, Nagoki, Kiradkot, Budhabhana, Nezadela Khurd, Musaibwala, Panihari, Burj Karamgarh, Nezadela Kalan, Farwai Kalan and Jhopra villages in view of the situation in the Ghaggar.

