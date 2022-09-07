Gurugram: 2 held for scrap dealer's murder

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 6

The Gurugram police today arrested two persons in connection with a scrap dealer’s murder in the Bilaspur area four days ago. The arrested accused revealed that they plotted the murder due to business rivalry, the police said.

“The accused, identified as Amit (40) and Bhupender (alias Bholu), were arrested from the Bilaspur-Bhoda road. We are questioning them and will take them on police remand after producing them in a city court today,” said Inspector Ajay Malik, SHO of the Bilaspur police station.

The other accused still at large include Jogender (alias Kalu Ram), Harender (alias Hunny), Prahlad (alias Pinut), Mohit and Bittu. “We are conducting raids to arrest the other accused,” he added.