Gurugram ACP’s vehicle hit by cab driven on wrong side

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 26

Gurugram’s ACP Traffic Shiv Archan Sharma had a narrow escape when a cab driver driving on the wrong side hit the police vehicle near the Signature Tower here. When police tried to catch the cab driver, he fled from the spot. An FIR has been registered at the civil line police station.

According to the complaint filed by the constable Manish, who is the driver of ACP Traffic Shiv Archan Sharma's official vehicle, the accident took place near the Signature Tower on Tuesday afternoon.

“After CM duty, we were going from Rajiv Chowk to Sector-28 Traffic Tower office in the official vehicle Ertiga. When turning towards MDI chowk near the Signature Tower, the cab driver came from the wrong side. I stopped my car and constable Sandeep got down and signalled the cab driver to stop but he did not stop and hit ACP's car. When we tried to catch him, he put his car in reverse gear and drove back towards MDI Chowk. We also tried to chase the accused but he again hit the official vehicle and took a U-turn and fled towards Signature Tower. We have taken a photo of the cab,” constable Manish stated in his complaint.

An FIR was registered against the unknown driver at the Civil Line Police Station and police teams are now looking for the accused driver.

“We got the details about the cab owner and are trying to nab the accused driver,” said ASI Arvind Kumar, the investigating officer.

It may be noted that three cops were injured and PCR van damaged after a tractor-tanker driver who came on the wrong side collided into PCR of the convoy of Haryana BJP President OP Dhankar near Himgiri Chowk on Monday late night also.

