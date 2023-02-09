 Gurugram couple accused of torturing minor domestic help sacked from their jobs : The Tribune India

Gurugram couple accused of torturing minor domestic help sacked from their jobs

Jharkhand CM office has also intervened in the matter and urged to provide necessary support to rehabilitate the girl back to her family

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, February 9



Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, February 9

The Gurugram couple arrested for torturing their minor domestic help have been sacked from their respective jobs. Both of their companies announced their termination through twitter. A police team on Thursday searched for the placement agency in Delhi, which had provided the minor to that couple at a salary of Rs 10,000 per month.

Meanwhile, an official of Jharkhand Bhawan in Delhi also visited the civil hospital today to meet the victim, said a staff member of civil hospital. The Chief Minister’s Office of Jharkhand also intervened in the matter and asked to provide necessary support to rehabilitate the girl back to her family through official twitter.

An official tweet by the PR agency where the accused woman was working stated: “We are shocked to learn about the human rights and child abuse allegations against Kamaljeet Kaur. As an organisation, we respect the Indian legal system and are strictly against any form of human rights abuse. The company has terminated her services with immediate effect”.

Meanwhile, the insurance company which employed accused husband Manish Khattar also tweeted: “Max Life believes in upholding high levels of ethical and moral conduct at all times. We have severed the employment of the individual with immediate effect.”

As per official tweet of CMO, Jharkhand: “CM Hemant Soren is deeply anguished at this inhuman act of child torture that’s come to light. NCPCR & cmohry are kindly requested to take due note of this grave matter with utmost importance & provide necessary support to rehabilitate the girl back to her family”.

According to the police, the arrested couple has been identified as Manish Khattar (30) and his wife Kamaljeet Kaur (29), residents of New Colony. While Khattar is a resident of the New Colony, his wife is a native of Ranchi in Jharkhand. Khattar is on two-day police remand while Kaur is in jail now, said police.

As per the FIR, the victim told in her statement that five months ago her uncle had left her at the house of Manish Khattar, who lives with his wife and daughter in a flat in New Colony area.

“From the start, the couple humiliated me and beat me mercilessly daily. Kamaljeet Kaur used to stain with hot tongs. Along with not letting me sleep for the whole night, they also didn’t give me food.  Manish Khattar used to strip me naked to beat me and also hurt my private parts. They forcibly kept me confined at their house and did not even allow me to talk to my family members,” the victim said in the FIR.

The police clarified that the victim was not sexually assaulted but sexually harassed as the accused used to strip her naked and then beat her.

“Accused Manish Khattar, who is on remand, revealed that he hired the girl five months ago to take care of their three-and-a-half-year-old daughter online from a Delhi-based placement agency. Our team searched for the agency today in Delhi. The accused also confessed that when she made a mistake, he got angry and used to beat her,” said Inspector Dinkar, SHO of New Colony police station.

 

