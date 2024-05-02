Gurugram: Man ‘thrashes’ live-in partner, booked

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 1

A 38-year-old woman, who was working as a recruitment consultant, has alleged her live-in partner and his friend had beaten her up and threatened to kill her. An FIR was registered at the Kherki Daula police station.

According to the complaint filed by Nisha Chaudhary, a resident of Sector 74, she was in a relationship with Karan Seth of Saket in Delhi.

The complainant said, “It was on April 21, when I had gone out with Karan for dinner to a mall. While we were waiting for our pizza, we started discussing a recent event and he suddenly lost his temper and started beating me like an animal.”

“After this he called up his friend Vishal, a gym instructor, who also beat me up brutally. They took me in their car and finally dropped me at my home after threatening to kill me, if I told anyone about the incident,” the woman said in her complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Karan Seth and Vishal under Sections 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at the Kherki Daula police station on Tuesday.

A senior police officer said the probe was underway and the accused would be arrested soon.

#Gurugram