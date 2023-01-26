Gurugram police to visit houses of senior citizens living alone

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, January 25

The Gurugram police in collaboration with resident welfare associations (RWAs) have started preparing a list of senior citizens living alone. The list will be then provided to local cops who will patrol the area regularly on motorcycles (beat riders).

Virender Vij, DCP (East), said, “The beat riders have been asked to check the houses of senior citizens at least twice a day. The safety of senior citizens is our priority,”

A police official said many senior citizens live alone in high-rises and find it difficult to reach the police in case of an emergency. The data of senior citizens will be updated to the ‘Smart e-beat’ system. Our beat riders will regularly monitor the houses of senior citizens, he added.

“In the areas or societies where RWAs don’t exists, we have directed our beat riders to collect the data by visiting every house. The beat riders have also been asked to share their contact number with the senior citizens living alone,” the DCP said.

The ‘Smart e-beat’ system was launched by Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar last year. It is enabled with geographical information system for more effective monitoring of personnel operating the police motorcycles.

