Gurugram University, Artemis Hospital sign pact

Tribune News Service

Gurugram: Gurugram University signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Artemis Hospital with the goal of equipping students with the theoretical understanding and practical skills needed for successful careers in clinical research. Under the MoU, Gurugram University will establish an offsite campus on the premises of Artemis Hospital. According to Vice Chancellor Professor Dinesh Kumar, students will be able to take an Advanced Certificate course in Clinical Research at GU's offsite campus, which will be opened in Artemis Hospital. He stated that students will be able to enroll in this course beginning with the next academic session 2024-25. Gurugram University’s Dean Academic Affairs Professor Subhash Kundu and Legal Head of Artemis Hospital Vivek Singh signed the MoU. Under this MOU, students will receive course-related guidance from high-level medical specialists. This involves conducting collaborative conferences, workshops, and seminars to help students expand their expertise.

