Haryana CM cites work by Central, state govts to seek votes

Karnal, April 26
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday campaigned in Karnal city to seek vote for himself and former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on basis of works done by the Union and the state governments.
Saini is contesting the Karnal Assembly byelection, while Khattar has been fielded from the Karnal Lok Sabha seat.
During his campaign, the CM attended multiple events in the city, highlighting the achievements of the Union and state governments. He claimed that the BJP would win all 10 Lok Sabha seats and the Karnal Assembly byelection.
“The BJP will win all 10 Lok Sabha seats and one Karnal byelection seat with a huge margin. People want to see Narendra Modi as the PM for the third consecutive time,” said the CM.
He highlighted the works done by the Union Government led by PM Modi and the state government led by former CM Khattar. “BJP is a government that has worked for the welfare of workers in the country and the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has implemented various schemes for the poor and needy people. The Congress and other opposition parties have done nothing for such people,” said the CM.
He claimed that PM Modi had been working to strengthen the country.
While addressing labourers at the grain market, Saini criticised the Congress for using labourers as vote banks and said, “Congress had never thought about the welfare of labourers, but the BJP government has done a lot of work for their welfare. In Haryana too, the BJP government led by former CM Khattar has done a plenty of work for their welfare in the past nine-and-a-half years,” said Saini.
On being asked about the declaration of ticket by the Congress, he said, the issuance of ticket was an internal matter of the Congress party, but if the ticket are issued, it is good.
In reply to Ajay Chautala’s statement on former CM Khattar in which he said what would Manohar Lal do, what status did he have, he was neither an MLA nor a minister, Saini said that Khattar was a senior figure of the party and they had his blessings. He had done excellent work in Haryana, which would benefit the public.
