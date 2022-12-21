Haryana MBBS students’ protest completes 51 days; burn CM Manohar Lal’s effigy, write letter in blood to President

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 21

It’s been 51 days, but the protesting MBBS students of the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC) are in no mood to budge. They are protesting in front of the Mini Secretariat here against the Haryana government’s bond policy.

On Wednesday they took out a protest march in the city. Also, the students wrote a letter in blood to the President of India, requesting the withdrawal of the bond policy.

Besides, they conducted the postmortem of the effigy of the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and later burnt the effigy. Later, they handed over a memorandum to the local authorities to be forwarded to the Chief Minister. They also threatened to move to Delhi in protest against the bond policy if it is not withdrawn.

“We urge the state government to accept our demand. We have been protesting peacefully for the past 51 days, but no action has been taken,” said a protesting student.

Also, MBBS students of Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College for Women wrote a letter to the President of India, Prime Minister, Chief Minister and Health Minister with their blood. Students of 2020, 2021 and 2022 batches are on a hunger strike in favour of their demands.

