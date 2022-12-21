Haryana MBBS students’ protest completes 51 days; burn CM Manohar Lal’s effigy, write letter in blood to President

Karnal, December 21
It’s been 51 days, but the protesting MBBS students of the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC) are in no mood to budge. They are protesting in front of the Mini Secretariat here against the Haryana government’s bond policy.
On Wednesday they took out a protest march in the city. Also, the students wrote a letter in blood to the President of India, requesting the withdrawal of the bond policy.
Besides, they conducted the postmortem of the effigy of the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and later burnt the effigy. Later, they handed over a memorandum to the local authorities to be forwarded to the Chief Minister. They also threatened to move to Delhi in protest against the bond policy if it is not withdrawn.
“We urge the state government to accept our demand. We have been protesting peacefully for the past 51 days, but no action has been taken,” said a protesting student.
Also, MBBS students of Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College for Women wrote a letter to the President of India, Prime Minister, Chief Minister and Health Minister with their blood. Students of 2020, 2021 and 2022 batches are on a hunger strike in favour of their demands.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Govt reviews Covid situation; advises people to mask up, get vaccinated; no change in international air travel norms yet
The government will again hold a meeting next week to monito...
3 cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, driving China's covid surge, detected in India
BF.7 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5 and has th...
All you need to know about BF.7 Omicron sub-variant that has triggered fresh Covid fears
There is an expectation that the world might see a fourth wa...
Karamjeet Singh elected as president of ad hoc Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee
The govt appoints 11-member executive body -- five office be...