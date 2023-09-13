Haryana’s 1st govt homoeopathic hospital inaugurated in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 12

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij inaugurated the state’s first government homoeopathic hospital at Rampur village in Ambala Cantonment on Tuesday. The hospital has been set up in a community centre at a cost of Rs 60 lakh.

Since the building of Government Homoeopathic College and Hospital is under construction at Chandpura village in Ambala, this hospital will later be shifted there.

Anil Vij said, “AYUSH has five wings — ayurveda, yoga, sidha, unani and homoeopathy — and the government has been promoting all the disciplines. The homoeopathic college at Chandpura village is being established at a cost of Rs 65 crore and is likely to be ready in two years. As per the norms, to be recognised as college, the hospital needs to be functional for at least two years.”

“Therefore, we have started the hospital after renovating a community centre so that soon after the completion of the construction work, the medical college could be started. The homoeopathic hospital here will have all the advanced facilities. It is a 20-bed hospital with two private rooms, minor OT, delivery and labour room. Soon, it will have the facility of ultrasound and X-ray machines,” he added.

#Ambala #Anil Vij