Haryanvi singer Sapna Chaudhary's family booked in dowry, sexual exploitation case

Palwal, February 4
A case has been registered against Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary and her family members for their alleged involvement in harassing and demanding dowry from the former Big Boss contestant's sister-in-law.
Palwal Police have registered a case against her brother Karan and mother Neelam under various sections, including dowry assault.
Sapna Choudhary's sister-in-law filed a complaint at the Women's Police Station in Palwal against the singer-dancer and others, including her mother-in-law Neelam and husband Karan for demanding a Creta car as dowry.
The complainant has alleged that her in-laws assaulted her and demanded dowry and when the demands were not met she was harassed and sexually exploited.
The complainant married Sapna's brother Karan, a resident of Najafgarh in Delhi, in 2018.
In her complaint, Sapna's sister-in-law alleged that her in-laws began demanding the car after her daughter was born as part of the 'Chuchak' ceremony.
However, her father gave them Rs 3 lakh in cash, some gold and silver jewellery, and clothing.
She also alleged that after receiving gifts from her family, her in-laws were unhappy and began abusing her again, demanding the car.
She also stated that on May 6, 2020, her husband (Karan) assaulted her under the influence of alcohol and had unnatural sex with her.
She further claimed that about six months ago, she had returned to her father's house in Palwal and lodged a complaint at a women's Police Station there against her in-laws, including Sapna Chaudhary, Karan and Neelam. No arrests were done in the case so far.
"The investigation is going on. Deputy Superintendent of Police Satender is probing the whole matter. The accused will be arrested after the charges are framed," said Women's Police Station in-charge Sushila.
