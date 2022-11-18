Hooda comes in support of MBBS students

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, November 17

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has extended his support to agitating medical students and assured them that he would raise the issue at the Vidhan Sabha.

Hooda visited the MBBS students protesting against the imposition of the bond fee at the Rohtak PGIMS

on Wednesday.

“The Haryana Government’s decision to impose a hefty bond fee is wrong. The poor and middle-class parents will not be able to provide medical education to their children due to the 20 times fee hike and imposition of the bond policy,” said the former Chief Minister.

Hooda stated that due to the wrong policy decision, the medical students desirous of studying in Haryana had been forced to migrate to other states. “Five medical institutes were established during the tenure of the Congress government in Haryana. Still, medical education was provided for a nominal fee as our regime considered it as a responsibility. But the BJP-JJP government is commercialising education,” he said.

The Leader of Opposition promised the protesting students that he would raise the issue of bond policy in the state Assembly.

Earlier, Hooda also attended a programme of the district bar association. Talking to journalists there, Hooda termed the state government as anti-farmer. “With the government stopping procurement, the rate of paddy in the market will further fall, which will directly harm the farmers,” he added.