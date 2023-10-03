Human rights panel orders action against college principal

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, October 2

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has directed the Director Higher Education (DHE) to take stern action against the principal of NRS Government College, Rohtak, after he failed to act against a teacher, who had falsely accused a college clerk of sexual harassment.

The HHRC has also ordered that a committee be formed to inquire into the complainant’s allegations within a month. The commission issued the directions while hearing a complaint filed before it by clerk Vinod Sharma.

As per the complainant, over two years ago, a teacher had filed a complaint of sexual harassment against him. The allegations were not proved during the inquiry. Thereafter, in April 2022, the clerk lodged a complaint with the principal, accusing the teacher of harassing him mentally and socially on different pretexts.

The clerk later approached the commission, alleging that no firm action had been taken against the teacher by the college authorities.

“It appears that the principal deliberately tried to conceal facts and is not ready to assist the commission or not competent enough to understand the report. Such an official, who does not know as to how he should assist the commission or the court during the proceedings, should not be posted as a principal,” the commission observed in its orders.

#human rights #Rohtak