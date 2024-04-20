Illicit liquor worth Rs 1 lakh recovered

Tribune News Service

Palwal, April 19

The police recovered 37 boxes of illicit liquor in the district yesterday. The market value of the seized liquor was Rs 1 lakh, according to officials.

Chandhut SHO Dalbir Singh said the liquor was found stacked in a car that was parked near Rampur Khor Chowk last night. He added that the police reached the spot after receiving a tip-off that a car lying in broken down had illegal liquor inside it.

All 37 boxes had 12 bottles of liquor, taking the total recovery to 444 bottles. The SHO said while the liquor and vehicle (bearing registration number HR 30V 9742) had been impounded, a case under the Excise Act was registered. The suspect(s) involved in the case were likely to be arrested soon, he added.

