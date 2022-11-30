 In Chandigarh, President Droupadi Murmu interacts with health workers, women sportspersons of Haryana : The Tribune India

In Chandigarh, President Droupadi Murmu interacts with health workers, women sportspersons of Haryana

The President is on a two-day visit to Haryana

In Chandigarh, President Droupadi Murmu interacts with health workers, women sportspersons of Haryana

A video grab of President Droupadi Murmu at the interaction session in Chandigarh.



PTI

Chandigarh, November 30

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday stressed empowering daughters as she interacted with ASHA workers and women sportspersons of Haryana and learnt about their experiences.

Murmu made these remarks during her two-day visit to Haryana.

She said that women should be made more and more strong, asserting that they face many challenges and obstacles in their lives.

“They should not be left alone,” Murmu said.

She said daughters should be empowered for society and the country.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar were also present during the interaction programme.

During the programme, an ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) worker from Ambala, who is also associated with the 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' campaign, shared her experiences about a drive against illegal sex determination tests.

She said she took part in 19 raids conducted by the state health department against the illegal sex determination tests.

She also shared how she prevented her neighbour from carrying out an abortion after she had undergone the sex determination test. The Asha worker said the girl is now seven-year-old and she is being well taken care of by the family.

When the President asked the ASHA worker whether she gets support from her family when she has to go out for work at night, the worker replied she gets full support from her family as they know she is performing a job of saving the lives of girls.

The Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) worker posted in Jhajjar district said she had worked in decoy operations against sex determination tests and had helped in the arrest of 10 people and a nurse.

Anganwadi worker Karamjit Kaur said that after the 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' campaign was launched in 2015, several awareness campaigns and rallies were undertaken.

She said in Yamunanagar district, the sex ratio had improved from 818 to 938.

The President also interacted with women sportspersons who have brought laurels to the state and the country.

A woman mountaineer, who is now serving as a police inspector in Haryana, shared her life experiences and said she drove a tractor and did farming.

Pooja Sihag, the bronze medallist in the women's freestyle 76kg category in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, said it was her father's dream that she become a sportsperson.

She said that after her father's death, her mother motivated her to move forward.

To this, the President said how much strength a mother has should always be told.

At the end of the programme, President Murmu said she felt happy to note how much energy the women have and stressed, “This 'urja' should not remain limited within a family.”

Haryana CM Khattar said the perception about daughters has changed and people now celebrate the birth of girls. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi's farm house sealed in Gurugram's Sohna

2
Business

Toyota Kirloskar Vice Chairman Vikram S Kirloskar dies of heart attack

3
Health

48,500-year-old zombie virus revived by scientists in Russia

4
Business

Tata group to merge Vistara with Air India; Singapore Airlines to buy 25.1 pc stake in Air India

5
Business

Prannoy and Radhika Roy resign as Directors on board of RRPRH

6
Sports

BCCI serves conflict of interest notice on its president Roger Binny

7
Nation

China warns US not to interfere in its relationship with India: Pentagon

8
Delhi

Woman thrashes daughter’s father-in-law with slippers at Hindu Ekta Manch event held to seek justice for Shraddha

9
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

10
Diaspora

Census 2021: Number of Christians falls as Muslims, Hindus rise in England

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

Top News

Bilkis Bano moves Supreme Court challenging release of 11 convicts

Supreme Court to consider listing Bilkis Bano's plea against remission, release of rape, murder convicts

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice ...

Aaftab Poonawalla confesses to killing Shraddha during polygraph test

Aaftab Poonawalla confesses to killing Shraddha during polygraph test

Punjab police, BSF recover 5 AK-47 rifles, 5 pistols from Ferozepur

Punjab police, BSF seize 5 AK-47 rifles, 5 pistols in Ferozepur

It was a follow-up of the seizure of 13 kg heroine

No place for Jagmeet Brar and Manpreet Ayali in SAD core committee

No place for Jagmeet Brar and Manpreet Ayali in SAD core committee

Jagmeet Brar has called a press conference in Chandigarh on ...

In Chandigarh, President Murmu interacts with health workers, women sportspersons of Haryana

In Chandigarh, President Droupadi Murmu interacts with health workers, women sportspersons of Haryana

The President is on a two-day visit to Haryana


Cities

View All

Woman found dead at home in Amritsar, police suspect robbery bid

Woman found dead at home in Amritsar, police suspect robbery bid

In Tarn Taran, 6-kg heroin seized from hexacopter

Batala: Man kills friend in fit of rage, concocts firing story, nailed

Man shot dead in Amritsar over minor dispute

Ludhiana cops to grill Amritsar IED case accused over SIM cards

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Issue of overhead cables rocks Chandigarh MC House meeting

Issue of overhead cables rocks Chandigarh MC House meeting

AAP pitches for 20,000-litre free water per month in Chandigarh

Two youths held with 15 stolen motorcycles in Chandigarh

12-year-old hangs herself at Zirakpur house

Zirakpur MC installs signages for smooth flow of traffic

Congress’ civic poll manifesto promises water purifiers to poor, day-boarding at MCD schools

Congress’ civic poll manifesto promises water purifiers to poor, day-boarding at MCD schools

Aaftab Poonawalla confesses to killing Shraddha during polygraph test

AAP’s MCD poll candidate Joginder Singh booked under Arms Act for ‘brandishing’ pistol: Police

Laxmi Singh takes charge as new Noida CP, first woman officer to head Police Commissionerate in UP

Pre-board exams in Delhi govt schools from Dec 15

Gangster Bishnoi’s aide shot as 2 cousins fight

Gangster Bishnoi's aide shot as 2 cousins fight

Cops crack down on hooligans, traffic violators

Man gets 10-yr jail for raping daughter of live-in partner

Paid 'poorly', Hoshiarpur rural health staff protest

Protesting farmers burn effigies

STF arrests three smugglers with over 3-kg heroin worth ~16 crore

STF arrests three smugglers with over 3-kg heroin worth Rs 16 crore

VB nabs ASI taking Rs 5K bribe

NIA searches key Bishnoi aide Rajgarh's Khanna residence

International driving training institute to come up in Doraha

One fresh case of Covid in Ludhiana district

Cong sarpanch from Chamkaur Sahib plotted ~17L bank robbery, held

Congress sarpanch from Chamkaur Sahib plotted Rs 17L bank robbery in Patiala's Ghanaur, held

Encroachments removed from green belts outside 150 houses in Patiala

Despite ban, doctors continue private practice in Patiala

14 new dengue cases reported in Patiala district

3 night shelters come up for homeless in Patiala