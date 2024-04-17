In Hisar, Chautala bahus pitted against father-in-law

Tribune News Service

It is going to be ‘sasur’ vs ‘bahus’ in the Hisar parliamentary constituency in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

With the JJP fielding Naina Chautala and name of Sunaina Chautala, another ‘bahu’ of the Devi Lal clan, doing the rounds as the INLD candidate, against BJP’s Ranjit Singh, the family feud is set to play out in the open in the electoral scene in Hisar.

The BJP was first to pick Haryana minister and then Independent MLA Ranjit Singh, son of late Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal, as its candidate ahead of party claimants for the Hisar segment. To make the electoral fight interesting, the JJP today nominated its sitting Badhra MLA Naina, who is the daughter-in-law of former Chief Minister and Ranjit Singh’s brother Om Prakash Chautala, as the party candidate.

However, what is set to spice up the electoral scene in Hisar is the likely entry of Sunaina Chautala. Sunaina, who is the wife of Ravi Chautala, son of Devi Lal’s eldest son Pratap Chautala, is set to fight it out against ‘sasur’ (Ranjit Singh) and ‘bhabhi’ (Naina). The Congress is yet to name its candidate.

Wife of JJP founder Ajay Chautala and mother of former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Naina is credited with holding statewide ‘hari chunari chaupals’ to create political awareness among women.

