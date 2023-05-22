In poll mode

Hisar: After a hiatus, former Finance Minister and BJP leader Capt Abhimanyu, who had lost the previous Assembly election from the Narnaund Assembly segment, has started hectic political activities in his segment. Though the former minister stays at his residence in Rohtak, he has been regularly visiting his native village Khanda Kheri, one of the biggest villages in the Narnaund Assembly segment, ahead of the electoral season. BJP insiders say Capt Abhimanyu could be the party’s candidate for the Narnaund Assembly or the Hisar Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming elections.

No jeans for MC staff

Ambala: The employees working in the Municipal Council, Ambala Sadar, are not allowed to wear jeans to the office anymore. Unhappy with the casual attire being worn by employees, the council authorities recently directed them to wear only formal dresses. While a majority of the senior administrative officers wore proper formal attire, a number of junior and contractual employees used to wear casual dresses. An official remarked that the employees look good in formal dresses only and they should dress up accordingly.

Tardy development

Faridabad: A recent meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee upset a ruling party MLA regarding development works. At the meeting, chaired by local Member of Parliament Krishan Pal Gurjar, BJP’s Tigaon MLA Rajesh Nagar complained that officials of various departments were not taking development works in his constituency seriously. He warned that the erring officials would not be spared “for their lack of sincerity”.

Wasting funds

Panipat: The construction of new roads in the ‘Textile City’ by the local Municipal Corporation has become an issue of gossip on social media these days. A road near Sethi Chowk here, which was in a good condition, was dismantled to build a new concrete road. Residents maintain that the municipal authorities are wasting public money by reconstructing those roads which are already in a good condition only to please the political bosses.

In Catch-22 situation

Rohtak: The wrestlers staging a protest demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi are getting support from various quarters. Various social organisations, political parties and khap panchayats have backed the agitation. The matter of sexual harassment involving Haryana minister Sandeep Singh is also being flagged by the protesters. In the given scenario, BJP leaders find themselves in a Catch-22 situation as they can neither criticise the sportspersons nor their party leaders against whom they are protesting.

Contributed by Deepender Deswal, Nitish Sharma, Bijender Ahlawat, Mukesh Tandon and Sunit Dhawan