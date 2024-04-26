Yamunanagar Inspector suspended after arrest by CBI

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 25

The police department has suspended Inspector Balwant Singh, posted as SHO of Cyber Crime Police Station, Yamunanagar, and initiated departmental disciplinary proceedings against him.

A CBI team had arrested three persons, including Inspector Balwant Singh, in connection with a bribe installment of Rs 5 lakh on April 23.

On the complaint of Sukhjit Singh, a case was registered against Balwant under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Chandigarh on April 23.

The complainantalleged that Balwant had threatened him that he would get his name included in a false FIR. “He told me that I could be spared only if I paid him Rs 40 lakh,” he said.

A trap was laid and two accused were caught the bribe at the behest of the Inspector.

