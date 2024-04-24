Sirsa: Inter-state chit fund scam busted, two arrested

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, April 23

The Sirsa police have arrested two persons, including the kingpin of an inter-state gang, accused of duping people in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh of crores of rupees by enticing them with hefty profits under the guise of ‘Vision Market’, a fraudulent chit fund company.

Sirsa Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikrant Bhushan said the main suspect had been identified as Subhash, a resident of Gudia Khera village in Sirsa and the other accused had been identified as Labh Singh, alias Lovely, a resident of Samana, Punjab.

The SP said the investigation was initiated on January 1, following a complaint lodged at the Civil Lines police station, Sirsa, under various criminal sections. During the investigation, it came to light that the accused had formed a fraudulent chit fund company named “Vision Market” and established an office in Sirsa city. In 2021 and 2022, they duped around 1,500 people of Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh of Rs 24-25 crore.

He said Subhash had been taken in five-day police remand while Labh would also be presented in court. During the remand period, information will be gathered from the accused about other individuals associated with this gang. He said efforts would be made to recover the defrauded amount from people.

The SP said the accused used to lure people into investing money in the company by promising high profits.

