Jail inmate commits suicide in Ambala

Was arrested 2 months ago from Yamunanagar for supplying narcotic capsules

Jail inmate commits suicide in Ambala

Photo for representation only.

PTI

Ambala, August 25

An inmate of the Ambala Central Jail allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself on Thursday, police said.

Surender Kumar was arrested two months ago from Yamunanagar for supplying narcotic capsules.

Police said one of the inmates noticed the incident this morning and informed the jail authorities.

Police had arrested an alleged drug peddler, Jai Karan, on June 21 and recovered 648 narcotic capsules and 2,535 tablets from his possession. During interrogation he disclosed the involvement of Kumar, police said.

Kumar's brother Raj Pal alleged that his brother was falsely implicated in the drug-peddling case.

Police said the reason behind Kumar’s suicide could not be established immediately.

Police have handed over the body to his relatives after a post-mortem was conducted at the civil hospital in this city on Thursday afternoon. 

#Ambala #Yamunanagar

