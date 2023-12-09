Jind Sexual Abuse: Child welfare panel preparing ‘social investigation report’

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, December 8

After the incident of sexual harassment of students by a principal (since sacked) of a government school in Jind district, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Jind, has undertaken a process to prepare a “social investigation report” (SIR) of the victims.

As per information, the CWC has been collating data of six victim girls, who had recorded their statements before a Magistrate under Section 164, CrPC. Their statement is set to be the basis of the police challan against the acused.

Report on plaint boxes The District Child Protection Office has also sought a report from the District Education Officer (DEO) regarding the complaint boxes in government and private schools.

Sources said the District Elementary Education Office had responded that all primary schools (400 govt and 300 private schools) had set up complaint boxes.

The report from the DEO, which covers higher and secondary schools, is awaited. An official said they would visit the schools to ascertain if the schools had complaint boxes.

The SIR includes information about the victims’ family background, living conditions, family circumstances, their relations with family members and friends circle.

CWC chairperson Narender Atri informed that they had completed the counselling of the victims and that “the social investigation report will be completed very soon”.

However, there is a confusion between the district administration and the CWC regarding the counselling of the girls, who had recorded their statement before the inquiry panels set up by the district administration, and later, the police investigation.

Sources said the police had stated that 60 girls had recorded their statement against the principal, of whom six had come forward to testify before a Magistrate. Another inquiry panel set up by the district administration had submitted a report to the Education Department, claiming that 142 girls suffered harassment.

The sources said the CWC had initially approached the victims on the basis of the police report. “We undertook counselling of about 60 girls. But now, the administration’s inquiry report has come up with a figure of 142 victims. We can counsel the victims when their details are furnished to our office through proper channel,” said an official.

