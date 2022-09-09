Karnal: HSVP Estate Officer nabbed for taking bribe

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 8

Almost a week after the arrest of the Junior Engineer (JE) of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), a team of the State Vigilance Bureau, Karnal, today arrested the Estate Officer (EO) for taking bribe in lieu of issuing completion certificates in routine.

The arrested has been identified as Deepak Kumar. He was posted in Kurukshetra and had the additional charge of Karnal, Inspector Sachin Kumar, who led the team, said.

“JE Praduman was arrested last week from his residence while accepting Rs 50,000 bribe for issuing a completion certificate. The team also recovered Rs 19.93 lakh from his residence. During investigation, the JE revealed that of the money recovered from his home, he had to give Rs 8 lakh to the EO. The JE used to give a share of the bribe money to the EO regularly,” the Inspector said.

A case against the EO has has been registered under Sections 7/7A and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

