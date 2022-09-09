Karnal: HSVP Estate Officer nabbed for taking bribe

Karnal, September 8
Almost a week after the arrest of the Junior Engineer (JE) of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), a team of the State Vigilance Bureau, Karnal, today arrested the Estate Officer (EO) for taking bribe in lieu of issuing completion certificates in routine.
The arrested has been identified as Deepak Kumar. He was posted in Kurukshetra and had the additional charge of Karnal, Inspector Sachin Kumar, who led the team, said.
“JE Praduman was arrested last week from his residence while accepting Rs 50,000 bribe for issuing a completion certificate. The team also recovered Rs 19.93 lakh from his residence. During investigation, the JE revealed that of the money recovered from his home, he had to give Rs 8 lakh to the EO. The JE used to give a share of the bribe money to the EO regularly,” the Inspector said.
A case against the EO has has been registered under Sections 7/7A and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth dies at 96
Elizabeth’s eldest son Charles, 73, automatically becomes ki...
Queen Elizabeth II admired richness, diversity of India
She visited India thrice – in 1961, 1983 and 1997
Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms
The restaurant, 'Curlies', located on Goa's famous Anjuna be...
Mining mafia back to haunt Nuh; 2 months after DSP's killing, police team again attacked by 50 men
The miners got on hills and pelted stones at police, one inj...