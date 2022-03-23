Khattar recommends CBI probe into Chintels case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 22

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar today recommended a CBI probe into the Chintels Paradiso building collapse in Gurugram. The announcement was made during a discussion in the Vidhan Sabha on alleged corruption cases.

Haryana CM, Hooda spar over corruption Ex-CM BS Hooda alleged corruption was rampant in present regime. ML Khattar hit back, saying a number of recruitments during the Congress rule had to be cancelled.

Alleging licence to the builder was given by (former CM Bhupinder Singh) Hooda, Khattar said, “We will hand over the matter to the CBI.” Hooda replied, “Arrest me if I have done anything wrong…You can’t blame us for your faults.” Two women were killed after roof of a sixth-floor apartment at Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109 came down on February 10, triggering collapse of roofs and floors under it.

The incident was brought to focus in the House after Khattar targeted the previous Congress government on some other issue leading to a heated argument between the ruling party and the Opposition.

After Khattar said the Congress regime was hit by various scams, Hooda alleged, “Corruption is rampant in this regime and there has been one scam after another.”