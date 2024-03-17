Khattar’s candidature charges up Karnal workers

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 16

By fielding former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar from Karnal seat, the BJP has taken a lead over Opposition parties who are yet to declare their candidates from here.

The candidature of Khattar has ignited a wave of excitement and enthusiasm among party workers and leaders. In an enthusiastic display of support, BJP workers and leaders in the presence of Karnal Member of Parliament Sanjay Bhatia celebrated the candidature of Khattar by showering flowers and colours on each other. They also danced to the tune of music.

Khattar, a prominent BJP leader and stalwart in Haryana politics, will visit Karnal along with the new CM, Nayab Singh Saini, on March 19. Party workers and leaders have started preparing for the visit. They claimed that a grand welcome awaits both leaders.

Party men expressed confidence about Khattar’s victory and hoped for a big responsibility for Khattar in the near future.

Accompanied by district president Yogendra Rana, Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan, Indri MLA Ram Kumar Kashyap, outgoing Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, former MLAs Bhagwan Das Kabirpathi, Bakshish Singh, BJP leader Sanjay Bathla and others, MP Bhatia referred to Khattar as a ‘saint’ and said that the former CM would win Karnal seat by a record margin.

Bhatia, who won Karnal seat in 2014 by a huge margin of 6.56 lakh votes by defeating his nearest rival and former Speaker Kuldeep Sharma, said that the track record of Khattar was exemplary.

BJP district president Rana and outgoing Mayor Gupta exhorted party workers to ensure a record

victory for Khattar from Karnal seat.

Gupta said that the workers were disappointed after the resignation of Khattar from the post of CM and later from the post of MLA. The disappointment turned into excitement after the party fielded him from Karnal for the post of MP.

On the other hand, Congress leaders claimed that it would not be easy for Khattar to win the seat. “There will be double anti-incumbency -– first of Khattar himself and second of present MP Sanjay Bhatia in Karnal. Both the leaders did not give time to the general public, due to which people want to teach them a lesson in this election. Khattar will definitely lose,” said former Speaker Kuldeep Sharma.

Trilochan Singh, Congress leader and former chairman of Haryana Minority Commission, said that people of Karnal would teach the BJP leaders a lesson this time as Khattar has left the people of Karnal in the middle by resigning from the post of MLA.

