Kin of 2 farmers who died during farm agitation get Rs 5 lakh aid

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, January 30

Kin of two farmers — Surinder Singh of Gumthala Garhu and Pala Ram of Thaska Miranji — who died during the farm agitation were handed compensation of Rs 5 lakh each in Pehowa block of Kurukshetra on Sunday.

BJP district chief Rajkumar Saini, along with local BJP leaders, handed over the compensation amount to the family members of the farmers. He said, “CM Manohar Lal Khattar had announced that financial support would be extended to the families of such farmers. Compensation amount has been handed over to the family members of two farmers.” —

