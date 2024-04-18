Kumari Selja takes dig at BJP over claims of having eradicated poverty

Chandigarh, April 17
Former union minister and member of Congress Working Committee (CWC) Kumari Selja, today lambasted the BJP over claiming to have eliminated poverty. She said the present day situation was ‘worse’ than before.
“The BJP talks about serving the poor in its manifesto but remains silent on the issue of ending poverty.” She said that the Congress had given 10 guarantees to eliminate poverty in its manifesto. “The country will not progress unless the poor are uplifted,” she added.
In a statement issued to the media, Selja stated that under Maha Lakshmi Yojana Rs 8,500 would be deposited directly into the account of women belonging to poor households every month. The daily minimum wage, including MNREGA, would be increased to Rs 400 and free healthcare up to Rs 25 lakh would be provided if Congress came to power.
She said that Congress had also talked about securing livelihoods of farmers for which a permanent commission would be formed gguaranteeing MSP and loan waivers.
“A guarantee to provide work in cities has been given, under which work will be provided to the urban poor. The nationwide socio-economic caste census will ensure that welfare schemes reach those who need them the most.”
She added: “Steps will be taken towards empowering deprived communities. Loans will be given to women, Dalits and tribals for constructing houses and businesses.”
