Loan app gang busted, firm owners among 9 nabbed

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, April 11

The Gurugram cyber police claimed to have busted a gang of cybercriminals, who extorted money from people after providing instant loans through an online application.

The police have arrested nine members of the gang, including three owners and a manager of the app company. The accused allegedly extorted money from those who failed to repay their loans by morphing their photographs and threatening to post these on social media. The police recovered eight phones, four CPUs and a box of SIM cards from their possession.

According to the police, a woman had filed a complaint on April 3 at the West Cyber police station, stating she had availed a loan of Rs 3,000 through an online app, Finsara. When she was unable to repay the loan on time, people from the loan app allegedly harassed her by posting objectionable photos/posts on her WhatsApp and Facebook. They threatened to send these photos to her family if she did not pay the money.

A case was registered at the West Cybercrime police station. A team, led by Inspector Naveen Kumar, arrested nine persons from the Udyog Vihar area last late night.

The arrested accused were identified as Gaurav Wadhwa of Sirsa, Rahul Jain of Dwarka (Delhi), Rohan Palha of Gurugram’s Sector 54, Rohit Kumar of Darbhanga (Bihar), Brijender Singh of UP, Pawan Kumar of Alwar (Rajasthan), Avnish Giri of Azamgarh (UP), Shishu Kumar of Dhanbad district (Jharkhand) and Vivek, a native of Chapra district (Bihar). Rohan, Gaurav and Rahul were the owners of Finsara. Rohit Kumar was the manager, Brijendra Singh and Pawan Kumar were team leaders and Avnish Giri, Shishu Kumar and Ritesh worked as recovery agents.

ACP cyber Priyanshu Dewan said, “Team leaders got Rs 25,000 per month and recovery agents received Rs 14,000 per month.”

