Faridabad: Man booked for renting house to 3 Bangladeshis

Faridabad, September 7

The police have booked a man for renting a flat to three Bangladeshi nationals.

The accused has been identified as Pritam Chauhan.

He has a rented a flat in SRS Royal Hills society in Greater Faridabad under his name from the flat owner, which he further leased to three nationals of Bangladesh in August in an illegal manner.

The police said some residents of the society had complained that three persons, who were speaking Bangla language and did not appear to be locals were residing in a flat in tower C-2 of the society.

“We checked the credentials of the residents and found out that they were residents of Bangladesh and had come here in connection with some medical treatment with valid documents,” the police said.

“The accused did not inform the police and get the required permission from the authorities before renting the accommodation to foreign nationals,” the police said.

A case has been registered against Pritam for the violation of the Foreigners Act.

