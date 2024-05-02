Man gets life term for killing wife; friend convicted too

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 1

The court of Additional Districts and Sessions Judge has sentenced Prashant Kaushik, a resident of Kurukshetra, to rigorous imprisonment for life for killing his wife Neha (27), and sentenced Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Karnal, to four years of rigorous imprisonment for assisting the accused in disposing of the body.

District Deputy Attorney (DDA) Bhupender Kumar said in February 2021, Prashant, in his complaint to the police, had claimed that his wife has gone missing, following which a missing complaint was registered at the Babain police station. The case was handed over to the then CIA-1 incharge and during investigation, Prashant was arrested for killing Neha, burning her body and dumping it in a canal near Madhuban and arrested Sandeep for assisting Prashant.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 42,000 on Prashant and Rs 10,000 on Sandeep Kumar.

