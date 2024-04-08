Man ‘murders’ mother in Sonepat village

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, April 7

The police on Sunday registered a case against a man for allegedly killing his mother in Kheri Manajat village of Sonepat. The deceased was identified as Nirmala (49) while the suspect was identified as Navin.

As per available information, the incident took place after they allegedly got into an altercation. Upon hearing her screaming, people rushed to their house and saw Nirmala lying in a pool of blood while Navin had fled the spot.

Rajpal, Nirmala’s husband, said Navin had become a criminal and a case had also been registered against him in Gurugram. His wife had asked Navin to mend his ways, which led to an argument between the two. Following this, Navin attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon in a fit of rage. The woman died on the spot.

SHO Inspector Devender Kumar said a case had been registered under relevant sections of the IPC.

