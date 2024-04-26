‘Mass voter pledge’ at Sirsa JCD college

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, April 25

JCD Vidyapeeth’s various wings participated in the “Mass voter pledge”, which is part of the “Sveep” voter awareness campaign, on Thursday, following the directives of election officials. In an event held at the JCD campus, staff and students vowed to vote impartially and encourage others to exercise their franchise, stressing the importance of active democratic participation.

Dr Kuldip Singh Dhindsa, the director-general of JCD, highlighted the pivotal role of educational institutions in nurturing democratic consciousness. Principal Dr Shikha Goyalalso spoke about individual contribution in nation-building through voting.

