More opposition leaders may join Congress: MLA Bhukkal

Jhajjar, April 9
Close on the heels of former Union Minister Ch Birendra Singh joining the Congress, former Education Minister and local Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal claimed that more leaders of opposition parties were in contact with them and they, too, may join the party in the coming days.
She said several sitting MLAs also intended to join the Congress if the party gave them ticket in the upcoming Assembly poll in the state. Bhukkal was interacting with mediapersons here today.
