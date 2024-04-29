Name on electoral roll must for vote

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 28

Chief Electoral Officer of Haryana, Anurag Agarwal, said every voter should ensure that his/her name is listed in the voter list.

Only the voter whose name is in the voter list can exercise voting rights. If a voter’s name is in the voter list, but they do not have Electors Photo Identification Card (EPIC), they can still cast their vote by showing one of the alternative documents specified by the Election Commission.

Chief Electoral Officer Agarwal informed that even if a voter had an old EPIC card, they could still vote provided their name was listed in that area’s voter list. If a voter’s name is not in the voter list and they show their Aadhaar card, voter ID card or any other identity document at the polling centre to vote, they will not be allowed to vote. Any voter can vote only when his/her name is registered in the voter list. He informed that besides EPIC, voters could also cast their vote using alternative photo identity documents specified by the Election Commission.

The alternative documents include passport, driving licence, service identity card issued to employees by central/state governments, public sector undertakings or public limited companies, passbook issued by bank or post office with photo, PAN card, smart card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour, MNREGA job card, health insurance smart card issued under the scheme of the Ministry of Labour, pension document with photo, official identity card issued to MPs, MLAs, MLCs and Aadhaar card.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.