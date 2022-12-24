Nepalese arrested for killing fellow worker

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, December 23

The Kurukshetra police have arrested a Nepal national for allegedly killing his fellow worker over a petty dispute at Pehowa grain market here.

The accused has been identified as Vasudev and the deceased is Naresh Patel, hailing from Bihar. They used to work as labourers at the Pehowa grain market. Vasudev was arrested and produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody. A case was registered under Section 302 of the IPC at Pehowa City police station.

